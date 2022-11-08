Left Menu

Cylinder blast in Mumbai's Vile Parle area, five injured

Five people who sustained injuries have been admitted to the V N Desai Hospital and the condition of all of them is stable.

08-11-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A cylinder blast occurred on Tuesday morning in New Kalpana Chawl near Western Express Highway in Vileparle (E), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The official said that it was a level-1 cylinder blast that took place at 6 am on Tuesday.

Five people who sustained injuries have been admitted to the V N Desai Hospital and the condition of all of them is stable. The injured are Jayram Yadav, Hare Kumar Rai, Rakesh Kumar Rai, Arun Kumar Rai and Amar Rai. (ANI)

