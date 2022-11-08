"Keep a coffin ready", Officer probing Kerala RSS worker's murder gets death threat

The investigating officer in the alleged murder case of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan claimed that he has been receiving threat calls. As per the complaint filed by investigating officer, the caller told him that his inquiry has created troubles for them and he will face the consequences before leaving Palakkad, the police said.

"He asked the probing officer to keep a coffin ready," police said. Based on his statement, a complaint has been filed at Palakkad-Town South police station.

It is pertinent to note that so far 34 accused persons in the killing of an RSS worker have been arrested and all of them are related to the Popular Front of India (PFI). Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16, a day after (PFI) leader, Subair, was hacked to death in front of his father in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Subair, a popular front worker had been hacked to death in Elupplly Palakkad district on April 15 and as a retaliation Sreenivasan, a former RSS worker was murdered on April 16. Police had formed special investigation teams to probe two cases and ADGP law and order is heading the teams.

Notably, recently, the Central Government imposed 5 years ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a recently issued notification declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Alongwith PFI, the ban was also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association". As per the inputs received by both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), "the PFI has been raising and collecting substantial funds from abroad in a well-organized and structured manner".

It also came to the knowledge of the Central agencies that the "PFI was raising funds abroad and their transfer to India through clandestine and illegal channels". (ANI)

