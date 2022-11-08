EU Commission told member states gas cap impossible as requested - diplomats

The European Union's executive told the 27 member countries at a seminar on Monday that it was not possible to create a gas price cap that would at the same time not affect long-term contracts or security of supply, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.

"The Commission has said it's impossible to have a cap that meets these criteria," said one of the diplomats.

The matter has divided EU countries for months as they look for ways to address an acute energy crunch that is driving record-high inflation and threatens recession in the bloc.

