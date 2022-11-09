'India Stonemart' to begin in Jaipur on Thursday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the 'India Stonemart', a prestigious exhibition of the stone industry, here on Thursday, with over 350 participants expected from India and abroad. The 11th edition of India Stonemart will be held from November 10 to 13 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura Industrial Area, an official statement said. The exhibition is being organised by the Center for Development of Stones (CDOS), with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as co-organiser. Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) is its major sponsor. Additional Chief Secretary Veenu Gupta said India Stonemart will be the biggest international exhibition of the stone industry, in which the world of natural stones, ancillary products and services will be showcased.

More than 350 exhibitors from India and abroad are expected to participate in the exhibition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)