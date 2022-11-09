Left Menu

'India Stonemart' to begin in Jaipur on Thursday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the India Stonemart, a prestigious exhibition of the stone industry, here on Thursday, with over 350 participants expected from India and abroad.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:28 IST
'India Stonemart' to begin in Jaipur on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the 'India Stonemart', a prestigious exhibition of the stone industry, here on Thursday, with over 350 participants expected from India and abroad. The 11th edition of India Stonemart will be held from November 10 to 13 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura Industrial Area, an official statement said. The exhibition is being organised by the Center for Development of Stones (CDOS), with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as co-organiser. Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) is its major sponsor. Additional Chief Secretary Veenu Gupta said India Stonemart will be the biggest international exhibition of the stone industry, in which the world of natural stones, ancillary products and services will be showcased.

More than 350 exhibitors from India and abroad are expected to participate in the exhibition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022