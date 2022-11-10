Left Menu

Nissan to trim production at U.S. plant over chips shortage

Nissan Motor Co's U.S. arm said Wednesday that supply chain issues will force it to trim production this month at its Canton, Mississippi assembly plant. The Japanese automaker said it will cut some production days in November for its Titan and Frontier pickup trucks as well as its Altima sedan.

The Japanese automaker said it will cut some production days in November for its Titan and Frontier pickup trucks as well as its Altima sedan. The cuts, which were reported earlier by Automotive News, are expected to be similar in December. A memo to dealers seen by Reuters said the cuts were "due to supply chain disruptions related to ongoing semiconductor chip shortages in the industry."

