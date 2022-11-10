MSEDCL detects power theft worth Rs 78 lakh by 13 bungalow owners in Thane

A state-run electricity company has found power theft to the tune of Rs 78 lakh by 13 bungalow owners in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the company said. During checking, officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) found theft of 3,27,000 units of power in some villages of Kalyan in September and October this year, it said in a release on Wednesday.

The MSEDCL has issued recovery notices, including the penalty amount, to the consumers involved in the power theft, it added.

