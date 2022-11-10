Left Menu

China plans to expand REITs scheme to energy, water resources - state media

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:21 IST
China's securities regulator will expand the pilot scheme for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to include assets such as new energy and water resources, the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will also encourage qualified private-owned projects to list in the form of REITs, the newspaper said, citing unnamed regulatory sources.

Currently, China only allows REIT listings of infrastructure projects and affordable rental housing.

