Rape accused runs over security personnel while fleeing Noida society

An accused in a rape case ran over a security personnel at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida's Sector 120 while fleeing the scene after police were tipped off about his presence, police said on Thursday. The CCTV footage shows the accused crashing his car as the security personnel tries to stop him.

"Information was received that the accused wanted in a rape case is at Amrapali Zodiac Society. Police reached and he attempted to escape. When a security personnel attempted to stop him, he sped off," said Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida Harish Chander. Chander added that an FIR has been registered and teams deployed to track down the accused.

"He'll be arrested soon," the DCP said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

