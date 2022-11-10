Left Menu

Rape accused runs over security personnel while fleeing Noida society

The CCTV footage shows the accused crashing his car as the security personnel tries to stop him.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:08 IST
Rape accused runs over security personnel while fleeing Noida society
Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida Harish Chander. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

An accused in a rape case ran over a security personnel at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida's Sector 120 while fleeing the scene after police were tipped off about his presence, police said on Thursday. The CCTV footage shows the accused crashing his car as the security personnel tries to stop him.

"Information was received that the accused wanted in a rape case is at Amrapali Zodiac Society. Police reached and he attempted to escape. When a security personnel attempted to stop him, he sped off," said Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida Harish Chander. Chander added that an FIR has been registered and teams deployed to track down the accused.

"He'll be arrested soon," the DCP said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

