Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
An encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Friday morning.
ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:15 IST
India
An encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Friday morning. J-K Police and Indian Army are conducting a job operation.
"Encounter has started at Kapren area of #Shopian. Police and Army are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
