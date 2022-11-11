Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Friday morning. J-K Police and Indian Army are conducting a job operation.

"Encounter has started at Kapren area of #Shopian. Police and Army are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)