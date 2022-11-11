Two arrested on charges of robbery, murder in Delhi

Two persons were arrested for murdering and robbing a senior citizen in the national capital, according to the Delhi Police. The arrested persons were identified as Yogesh Kumar Arora and Rani (former maid of the deceased) from whom robbed jewellery articles were recovered from Chhatarpur Enclave, PS Mehraulli.

One sophisticated pistol with two live cartridges and a huge quantity of foreign liquor have also been recovered from the house of accused persons and two separate cases have been registered under Arms Act & Excise Act. According to the police, information regarding a woman lying in an unconscious state at first floor of a flat situated at Amar Colony was received at PS Amar Colony on November 8, following which the police staff immediately rushed to the spot and found one lady lying in an unconscious condition. She was shifted to the hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur. "Investigation of the case was taken up from all possible angles. On inspecting the spot and injuries on the body of the deceased, it was imperative that jewellery articles were forcefully removed from the body of the victim. There were injury marks over the neck and ears. However, as there was no damage to the gates and windows, the entry appeared friendly. So, suspicion mounted over the known of the deceased," the police said.

The police further said that one team focused on interrogation and verification of the known ones, however, no substantive information was revealed on examination of the family members. "One of the teams was dedicatedly deputed for the analysis of CCTV cameras. One team especially focused on technical surveillance. The CCTVs installed near the house were found to be angled in such a manner that the entry exit of the victim's house was not covered. However, the teams continued to scan the entire area to find any movement of suspects," the police said.

One team focused on the involvement of the maids/hawkers etc. It was also revealed that one maid namely Rani who used to work in their house 15 years back had recently visited the house and met the deceased. The deceased had also informed her daughters about Rani's visit. The current maid Shamina informed that maid Rani's number was written on a piece of paper and kept somewhere in the house. A thorough search of the house was conducted and the chit of paper with Rani's number was recovered. Technical surveillance and CDR analysis of the available phone number were done to trace the suspect Rani. Rani and her husband namely Yogesh Kumar Arora Nath were apprehended from Chhatarpur Enclave Ph-II, New Delhi and some recovery was effected immediately.

"During the course of interrogation, accused Rani broke down and confessed the crime. Simultaneously from the same house, the recovery of several bottles of foreign liquor was also made," the police said. A further search of the house led to the recovery of a country-made Pistol on which another case bearing FIR u/s 25 Arms act was also registered in the local Police Station. (ANI)