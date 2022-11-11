World hoped to 'crucify us' as top liquids exporters, Saudi energy minister says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:17 IST
The world was hoping to "crucify" Saudi Arabia as the top exporter of liquids, its energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Friday at an event held on the sidelines of the COP 27 summit in Egypt.
"We will make the world accountable to us on what they deliver because we want people to match us and put their money where the mouth is," he said, after listing efforts by the Kingdom to produce cleaner energy and reduce its carbon footprint.
Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco has the lowest methane emissions by any measure, he added.
