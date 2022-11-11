Electricity consumers with 100Kw sanctioned load can get renewables supply via green energy portal

Union power minister R K Singh on Friday launched the green energy open access portal, which will allow electricity consumers having sanctioned load of 100 Kw or above to get supply of renewables.

''Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh launched the Green Energy Open Access Portal today through video conferencing,'' an official statement said. Any consumer with a sanctioned load of 100 kW or above can get renewable energy through open access portal from any renewable energy generating plant set up by himself or by any developer, it explained.

Green energy open access is allowed to any consumer with load limit reduced from 1,000 kW to 100 kW.

The open access has to be granted within 15 days. The application for open access can be made through portal.

The portal can be accessed at https://greenopenaccess.in/ for processing of applications related to green energy open access by the stakeholders including open access participants, traders, power exchanges, national/regional/state load despatch centres, central/state transmission utilities. The portal provides a transparent, simplified, uniform and streamlined procedure for granting open access to green energy that will be key to facilitating deepening of electricity markets and enabling integration of Renewable Energy (RE) resources into the grid.

The power ministry notified the Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022 on 6th June, 2022. These rules aim at promoting generation, purchase and consumption of green energy including the energy from waste-to-energy plants.

Singh stated that India is contributing only 3.5 per cent to the global emission despite having about 17 per cent of world population and the country is leading the clean energy transition globally and has the fastest growth of RE capacity addition. The power ministry has taken a number of initiative in this regard and many more are in advanced stages. He emphasised the importance of ease of implementation in reform process.

Minster of State for Power Krishan Pal said that the objective of the green open access rules is to provide access to green energy generation, sale & purchase and consumption for RPO (renewable purchase obligation) fulfilment. He said these rules will benefit small consumers mostly and would remove bottlenecks in the administration of open access for renewable energy.

Union power secretary Alok Kumar emphasised the need of energy security with green and clean energy resources in the future. The nodal agencies shall post progress reports related to green energy open access to stakeholders through the portal.

The approval for green energy open access will be granted in 15 days or else it will be deemed to have been granted, subject to the fulfilment of technical requirements through the portal.

