PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:01 IST
Power minister asks NTPC to more than double capacity by 2030
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union power minister R K Singh on Friday directed NTPC to more than double its capacity by 2030.

India's installed power capacity will be at a level of 800 GW by the year 2030, he said at the 48th Raising Day of NTPC here.

''NTPC must contribute at least 25 per cent to 800 GW level,'' he said.

NTPC's current installed capacity is 70,000 megawatt, including thermal and renewable sources.

NTPC must increase its capacity as the demand for power will continue to grow in India and the company must eye for a larger share in the market, he said.

On the India's power sector, he said, the country is doing well in the energy space.

Various countries are facing energy crisis. The cost of power there have grown by 6 times. However, in India there was no such issue.

''We have met the demand in the country. There was not even load shedding in India. We did not see prices going up here,'' the minister said.

NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest power producing company.

