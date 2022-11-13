Left Menu

Markets to track inflation data, global factors this week: Analysts

Inflation data, global trends and foreign fund trading activity are the major factors that would drive the domestic equity market this week, said analysts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:06 IST
Markets to track inflation data, global factors this week: Analysts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inflation data, global trends and foreign fund trading activity are the major factors that would drive the domestic equity market this week, said analysts. The last batch of the ongoing quarterly earnings would also influence trading, they added.

Unabated foreign fund inflows and a rally in global equities drove the equity benchmarks higher on Friday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex on Friday zoomed 1,181.34 points or 1.95 per cent to settle at 61,795.04 -- surpassing its previous closing peak of 61,765.59 hit on October 18, 2021.

''The sentiment will continue to be driven by the movement of the world markets. The market will be keeping an eye on our domestic inflation statistics,'' said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, participants will be eyeing crucial macroeconomic data -- CPI and WPI inflation for cues.

Besides, the performance of global indices and foreign flow trends will also remain on their radar, Mishra noted.

''As we enter the last leg of the earnings season, companies like Bharat Forge, Grasim, ONGC and IRCTC will announce their numbers along with several others,'' Mishra added.

Investors would also keep a track on trend in rupee and movement of Brent crude oil.

''A flurry of economic data is due to be announced this week on a global scale. Because the battle against inflation is far from over, market investors will be watching the inflation numbers from the United Kingdom and India with bated breath,'' said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said FII inflows have been a strong pillar for the domestic market in November, which can be estimated to improve further as US treasury yields are on the declining slope.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022