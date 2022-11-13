Delhi: Police issue traffic advisory in view of India International Trade Fair

The Delhi police have made special traffic arrangements in view of the India International Trade Fair, 2022 at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27 and advised people to plan their travel accordingly. As per the guidelines, the Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the general public to avoid the Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, along with the Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing.

"Parking is not allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked will be towed. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking. Right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road & Subramaniam Bharti Marg not allowed," the notification stated. Visitors to the International Trade Fair have been requested to avail of public transport due to insufficient parking space.

Apart from it, the general public is also requested to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road. The India International Trade Fair, scheduled to be held from November 14 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital Delhi, will be strictly restricted to Business Visitors till November 18. The fair will be thrown open for the general public from November 19 and will conclude on November 27. (ANI)

