U.N. chief urges G20 nations to work together on climate

(Writing by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:16 IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday heaped pressure on G20 nations to work together to slow global warming, saying their action, or inaction, would dictate the fate of the planet. Guterres was speaking on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of the annual Group of 20 summit hosted this year by Indonesia, a week after warning a U.N. climate conference in Egypt that the world was "on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."

Guterres has proposed a 'Climate Solidarity Pact', under which developed economies make additional efforts to limit rising global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius while providing financial and technical help to speed emerging economies' transition to renewable energy sources. "G20 leaders can make or break the Climate Solidarity Pact," Guterres said.



