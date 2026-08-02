Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Crimean families queue for hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply

Under a blazing summer sun, a chef poured oil into huge pots set up on a street in the Crimean town of Massandra, preparing to serve dozens of people queuing for a hot meal after Ukrainian attacks ​cut power to their own kitchens. Cities and towns across Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have had to cope with limited fuel supplies for much of the summer amid Ukrainian attacks on power plants ​and other infrastructure.

Wildfires spread across Greece, conditions worsen in France and Spain

Wildfires fanned by gale-force winds burned across multiple areas of Greece on Saturday, forcing residents ‌to flee as conditions ​worsened again in parts of Spain and France. In one escalating Greek blaze, firefighters, police and ambulances slowly withdrew before a huge wall of fire and smoke engulfing forests and shrub near Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth 60 km (40 miles) northwest of Athens.

Russia pounds Kyiv, kills 10 as Ukraine appeals for Patriot interceptors

Russia pounded Kyiv and the region in a heavy ballistic missile attack early on Saturday, killing 10 people, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine had run out of interceptor missiles for its U.S. Patriot air defence systems. Zelenskiy said that Russia launched 35 missiles at Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles, and also 185 drones. Only one ballistic missile was intercepted, "simply because there are no interceptors for the Patriot system", ‌he said.

Bomb carried by woman kills three, injures 21 near Moscow restaurant, authorities say

A homemade bomb carried by a woman killed three people and injured at least 21 in an explosion near an upscale restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, the authorities said. The explosion occurred just before 2000 local time close to an Italian restaurant located in one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinkskaya Square, the police said.

India's Modi says punishing student protesters will not resolve situation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to forgive students who hurled expletives at him during protests last month, saying that punishing them and forcing them to appear repeatedly in court would not help resolve the situation.

The biggest political crisis of Modi's third term peaked in July after the leak of national exam papers forced a retest for 2 million students, fuelling anger over the lack of opportunities for young Indians.

Trump hails Gaza deal, while Hamas and Israeli officials see hurdles

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a deal he announced to bring ‌peace to Gaza was "a great breakthrough" despite signs from both Hamas and Israel that significant hurdles remained before a deal can be implemented. The comment came a day after what Trump called a "major milestone" towards ending the war in Gaza that he said would see the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

Migrants say hunger and hostility drove them back from Spain's Ceuta to Morocco

Migrants who swam or jumped over fences to rush into Spain's African enclave of Ceuta ‌this week were returning home on Saturday, with many saying hunger, exhaustion and hostility from locals had crushed their hopes of a new life in Europe. Those heading back told Reuters they had initially been drawn by viral social-media videos and messages from friends suggesting that the heavily guarded border could be breached.

Spain says migrants are returning from Ceuta after 57 die in border rush

Spain said on Friday it had reversed a huge rush of migrants into a Spanish enclave in North Africa, with most of the more than 50,000 people who had crossed the border by land and sea already heading back voluntarily. The Spanish government's representative in Ceuta said 57 bodies had been recovered on the Spanish side of the border and that there could be additional casualties on the Moroccan side. It said some drowned and some were crushed while trying to climb the breakwater that holds the border fence.

Soccer-Infantino's FIFA future in jeopardy after private equity gamble backfires

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hitherto untouchable at the helm of soccer's global governing body, suffered a crushing blow on Friday when his bold reach for private equity riches was brought to an end in the face of a ferocious backlash. A FIFA statement, attributed to Infantino, conceded ⁠that the proposal to create a ​commercial entity to run the World Cup and other tournaments, 20% of which would be sold to private investors, was divisive and ⁠dead in the water.

Thousands in Amsterdam for boisterous WorldPride in shadow of Berlin attack

Hundreds of thousands of revellers lined Amsterdam's canals on Saturday for the flagship event of WorldPride, resulting in a boisterous LGBT celebration and protest that organisers and participants said was particularly urgent after last week's deadly attack on Berlin's Pride. Scores of boats festooned with rainbow flags and balloons cruised through the city while huge crowds in colourful outfits cheered from the bank.

'Le camping', an egalitarian symbol of French summers, faces a fiery future

The order to evacuate came around 8.30 p.m. — just as families were sitting down to dinner. ⁠Wildfire flames were bearing down on a campsite in southwest France, and police told manager Hadrien Folliot he had little time to remove roughly 1,200 holidaymakers. Less than half an hour later, the site was empty.

Spain installs floating barrier in Ceuta after deadly migrant rush

Spain said migrant crossings into its North African enclave of Ceuta stopped overnight, as police began installing a 500-metre (1,640-foot) floating barrier on Saturday off its border with Morocco following a mass rush that killed at least 67 people. According to Spanish authorities, about 50,000 people had crossed into Ceuta by land and sea ​from Thursday in an unprecedented surge at one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa. More than 48,000 of them returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Spain said.

Rosatom says its civilian vessel sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived

Two Ukrainian drones hit and sank a civilian vessel owned by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company's head, Alexei Likhachev, said in ⁠a statement on Saturday. All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ship, which was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials, Likhachev added.

US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries

The U.S. State Department will make permanent a visa bond program that could require applicants from 50 countries, mostly from Africa, to post bonds of up to $20,000 when seeking U.S. visas, according to a federal notice posted online on Friday. The Federal Register notice applies to B1 and B2 visas, which are issued for business and tourism travel.

Noted climber Nirmal Purja among 10 dead in avalanche in Pakistan - officials

Celebrated ⁠Nepali climber ​Nirmal Purja, who set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, died in an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan, his company said on Saturday. “Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” his expedition organising company Elite Exped said in an Instagram post.

Oil price rises after Iran says it stops ships in Hormuz

Oil prices rose on Friday after Iran said it had stopped two vessels seeking to exit the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring concerns over global energy supplies following a drone attack on ships in a Mediterranean Egyptian port this week. Iran said four other tankers turned back after its forces intervened, although the Iranian reports could not be independently confirmed.

Israeli strikes kill two in Gaza, destroy medicine storage warehouses

Israel's military on Saturday killed two Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed two warehouses near a hospital that were said to be storing medicine in separate strikes, ⁠amid uncertainty over whether Israel has accepted a deal reached with Hamas over the group's disarmament. Palestinian health officials said two Palestinians were killed in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza City in central Gaza in an Israeli air strike. A military spokesperson said those targeted were Hamas militants but declined to provide further details.

Soccer-Infantino faces crisis as UEFA, CONCACAF declare lost confidence over scrapped World Cup deal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under unprecedented fire after regional confederations UEFA and ⁠CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership following his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial ⁠rights. The dramatic fallout from Infantino's scrapped $4.2-billion proposal has exposed growing unease within world soccer over his leadership style, with European governing body UEFA leading a chorus of criticism that could complicate his re-election hopes.

Romania expands bear cull, critics say enforcement gaps persist

In just three hours on a sunny morning on Romania's scenic Transfagarasan mountain road, at least 20 brown bears emerged from the forest and approached motorists who had stopped to feed them and take selfies. The motorists ignored signs along the hairpin bends of the road which cuts through the Carpathian mountains warning visitors that feeding the animals is illegal and punishable by hefty fines.

Trump says US has not agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the ‌United States has not agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles but that talks are ongoing, ‌adding that the U.S. must be "very careful about letting somebody build them." Trump said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Turkey this month that he was going to give Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors to help defend ​against Russian strikes, but has since backed away from that pledge despite hosting Zelenskiy at the White House this week.