Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Versatile Taysom Hill could find reunion with Broncos' Sean Payton

Taysom Hill's nine-season tenure with the ​New Orleans Saints is over and former coach Sean Payton could have a landing space for ​him. Payton and the Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in bringing in ‌the ​jack-of-all-trades Hill to discuss a reunion in the Mile High City.

Report: Blazers sign F Jeremy Sochan to one-year contract

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jeremy Sochan agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN. Sochan was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Tennis-Pegula ‌sets up Washington Open final against Eala

Top-seeded American Jessica Pegula beat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5 6-4 on Saturday and set up a Washington Open final against the Philippines' Alexandra Eala, who defeated Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-2. World number three Pegula is seeking her third title of the year and 12th of her career after winning in Dubai and Charleston. The 32-year-old won her first WTA title in Washington in 2019.

Pirates place Ryan O'Hearn (quad strain) on ‌10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed Ryan O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, after the first baseman/outfielder suffered a left quad strain late in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. While meeting ‌with the media before Saturday's game in Cincinnati, O'Hearn said he will miss six-to-eight weeks.

Athletics select LHP Ben Bowden, demote RHP Luis Morales

The Athletics selected left-hander Ben Bowden from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. The 31-year-old was a second-round pick by the Colorado Rockies back in 2016, but has not had much production at the major league level.

Soccer-Infantino's FIFA future in jeopardy after private equity gamble backfires

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hitherto untouchable at the helm of soccer's global governing body, suffered a crushing ⁠blow on Friday when ​his bold reach for private equity riches was brought to ⁠an end in the face of a ferocious backlash. A FIFA statement, attributed to Infantino, conceded that the proposal to create a commercial entity to run the World Cup and other tournaments, 20% of which would be sold to private investors, was divisive and dead ⁠in the water.

Broncos QB Bo Nix vows to continue running after ankle injury

Bo Nix has recovered from his untimely fractured right ankle and the Denver Broncos quarterback maintains the injury won't cause him to change his style of play. Nix ​has accumulated 786 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground over his first two NFL seasons, making his wheels an important part of his all-around success. He has no interest in curtailing ⁠his running ability.

Mariners place OF Luke Raley (forearm) on 10-day IL

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left forearm strain, while outfielder Stuart Fairchild was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Raley's move was retroactive to Friday, when he was ⁠out ​of the lineup with continued discomfort from a forearm flexor tendon injury.

MLB roundup: Astros back atop AL West with rout of rival Rangers

Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker slugged back-to-back home runs, Yordan Alvarez reached base four times, and the Houston Astros moved into first place in the American League West with an 11-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. Houston won for the ninth time in 10 games and clinched ⁠the season series against its in-state and division rival. The Astros reclaimed the top spot in the AL West for the first time since sharing the lead on April 6. Jeremy Pena added three hits and ⁠three RBIs for the Astros, while Yainer Diaz's four ⁠hits included a solo homer.

Report: Big East hiring ex-MLB official Tim Brosnan as commissioner

Tim Brosnan, who rose to the title of chief operating officer during his 20-plus years with Major League Baseball, is expected to be named commissioner of the Big East Conference, ESPN reported on Saturday. Brosnan is poised to take over for Val ‌Ackerman, who is retiring at ‌the end of August following 13 years at the helm. Brosnan will become the conference's sixth commissioner, following Dave ​Gavitt, Mike Tranghese, John Marinatto, Mike Aresco and Ackerman.