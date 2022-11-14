Left Menu

POSOCO changes name to Grid Controller of India Limited

The change in name has been made to reflect the critical role of Grid Operators in ensuring integrity, reliability, economy, resilience and sustainable operation of the Indian Electricity Grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's National Grid Operator "Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)" today announced that POSOCO has changed its name to "Grid Controller of India Limited". The change in name has been made to reflect the critical role of Grid Operators in ensuring integrity, reliability, economy, resilience and sustainable operation of the Indian Electricity Grid.

"Grid Controller of India Limited" name change is a welcome step as it has unique position at the heart of India's energy system connecting people to the energy they use. It explains the functions performed by the Grid Managers in the country at National and Regional Levels," said Sh. S. R. Narasimhan, Chairman & Managing Director, Grid Controller of India Limited.

"The change in name is also to reflect who we are and the role we play in clean energy transition". We continue to be driven by our vision i.e. "To be a global institution of excellence for reliable & resilient power systems, fostering efficient electricity markets, promoting economy and sustainability" with a renewed vigour, he added.

"Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India)" operates the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and five (5) Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs). Grid-India is also designated as the nodal agency for major reforms in the power sector such as implementation and operation of Green Energy Open Access Portal, Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism, transmission pricing, short term open access in transmission, Deviation Settlement Mechanism, Power System Development Fund (PSDF), etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

