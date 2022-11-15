Left Menu

Ensure timely supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops: Gehlot to officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:43 IST
Ensure timely supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops: Gehlot to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure time-bound supply and distribution of DAP and urea to farmers for sowing rabi crops, according to an official release.

Gehlot issued the directions at a meeting held to review the supply of fertilisers and electricity.

The chief minister asked officials to make sure that power supply to the farmers in the state is not interrupted at any cost. Sufficient electricity should be made available to the farmers to irrigate rabi crops, the release said.

Gehlot said the government is working with commitment to ensure supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops, it said.

He was informed that due to good rainfall in October, rabi sowing has increased by 15 lakh hectares as compared to last year.

''There has been an increase of about 103 per cent in sowing of wheat, 87 per cent in barley, 16 per cent in mustard and taramira, 27 per cent in gram and about 56 per cent in other crops as compared to last year.

''Due to more sowing, the demand for fertilisers, especially urea, has increased across the state,'' the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022