Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva urges G20 leaders to 'allow trade to do its job'

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned G20 leaders on Tuesday against allowing trade protectionism to "take root" and said fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs would significantly hurt growth. In prepared remarks delivered at the G20 leaders summit, Georgieva said that 345 million people in the world were now suffering from a food crisis as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and climate disasters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 10:43 IST
IMF's Georgieva urges G20 leaders to 'allow trade to do its job'
Kristalina Georgieva Image Credit: Flickr

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned G20 leaders on Tuesday against allowing trade protectionism to "take root" and said the fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs would significantly hurt growth.

In prepared remarks delivered at the G20 leaders summit, Georgieva said that 345 million people in the world were now suffering from a food crisis as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and climate disasters. She said G20 countries should "allow trade to do its job."

"Removing barriers, especially for food and fertilizers, can go a long way to counter the suffering of hundreds of millions of people," Georgieva said. "We must not allow protectionism to take root and the world to drift into separate blocs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022