Mizoram quarry collapse: Four individuals yet to be traced after 24 hrs

Four individuals are yet to be traced in Mizoram stone quarry collapse incident even after 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:41 IST
Visuals from the place of incident (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four individuals are yet to be traced in Mizoram stone quarry collapse incident even after 24 hours. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 2.40 pm on Monday.

Of the total 12 people who were feared trapped underneath the collapsed quarry in the state's Maudarh village in Hnahthial district, a total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the site. Out of the eight deceased traced so far, five are from West Bengal, two from Jharkhand, and one from Assam, the latest report put out by the district administration showed.

Among the other four who are yet to be traced are from Assam and Mizoram, the administration's report showed. The search operations to trace the victims are still going on. The bodies that are traced were brought to the district hospital for post-mortem examination and subsequently will be transported to their respective home states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

