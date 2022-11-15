Left Menu

China's Xi says wants to strengthen solidarity, cooperation with Senegal, Africa

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:09 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will continue to support Senegal's infrastructure construction, Chinese state media reported.

China will also strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Senegal and other African countries and work together to build a China-Africa community with a shared future, Xi told Senegal's President Macky Sall at a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

