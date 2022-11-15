China will deepen cooperation with Argentina - Xi
- China
China's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will deepen cooperation with Argentina in areas including agriculture, energy, infrastructure and aviation, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
