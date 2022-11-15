Income Tax raids over 30 locations linked to close aides of Maharashtra Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi
The Income Tax has raided over 30 locations linked to the close aides of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday as a part of a probe on tax evasion.
The Income Tax has raided over 30 locations linked to the close aides of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday as a part of a probe on tax evasion, said sources. The raids were conducted in Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata.
The IT department conducted raids at office of Abha Ganesh Gupta in Kamal Mansion, Colaba. Abha Ganesh Gupta is the wife of the late Ganesh Gupta, who was Abu Azmi's close aide and the Secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
