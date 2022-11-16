EU's von der Leyen "alarmed" by reports of explosion in Poland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said late on Tuesday she was "alarmed" by reports of an explosion in Poland.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with Polish authorities and partners and allies", she said on Twitter.

"I extend my condolences and my strongest message of support and solidarity with Poland and our Ukrainian friends."

