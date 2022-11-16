Left Menu

China central bank to step up policy implementation, promote healthy property market

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:14 IST
China Central Bank Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Hong Kong

China's central bank said on Wednesday it will step up the implementation of its prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity reasonably ample.

The People's Bank of China said it will maintain reasonable growth in money supply and social financing, also attach great importance to the potential possibility of future inflation, in its quarterly policy implementation report.

It will also guide commercial banks to provide financial support to promote stable and healthy development of the real estate market, it added.

