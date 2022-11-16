Left Menu

Czech reserves agency head: Druzhba pipeline fix could be Wednesday or Thursday

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:37 IST
Czech reserves agency head: Druzhba pipeline fix could be Wednesday or Thursday
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The head of the Czech state strategic reserves agency SSHR, Pavel Svagr, said on Wednesday repairs to restart oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline are expected on Wednesday or Thursday according to its information.

Separately, pipeline operator MERO said in a statement that pumping of deliveries of Russian oil to the Czech Republic, via Slovakia, had not been interrupted despite the Druzhba suspension, due to operational stocks in Slovakia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022