Czech reserves agency head: Druzhba pipeline fix could be Wednesday or Thursday

The head of the Czech state strategic reserves agency SSHR, Pavel Svagr, said on Wednesday repairs to restart oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline are expected on Wednesday or Thursday according to its information.

Separately, pipeline operator MERO said in a statement that pumping of deliveries of Russian oil to the Czech Republic, via Slovakia, had not been interrupted despite the Druzhba suspension, due to operational stocks in Slovakia.

