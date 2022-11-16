Druzhba pipeline oil flows to Slovakia have restarted - ministry

Russian crude oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia restarted on Wednesday, the country's Economy Ministry said without further details.

Oil flows through the pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia were halted on Tuesday for technical reasons, pipeline operators said. Hungary's oil refiner MOL said its Ukrainian partner had informed it that a Russian missile knocked out power supply to a pumping station on the pipeline in Ukraine.

