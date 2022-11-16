Left Menu

Druzhba pipeline oil flows to Slovakia have restarted - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:26 IST
Druzhba pipeline oil flows to Slovakia have restarted - ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian crude oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia restarted on Wednesday, the country's Economy Ministry said without further details.

Oil flows through the pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia were halted on Tuesday for technical reasons, pipeline operators said. Hungary's oil refiner MOL said its Ukrainian partner had informed it that a Russian missile knocked out power supply to a pumping station on the pipeline in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022