Wearing masks no longer mandatory in flights

In line with the Government of India's policy of a graded approach to the COVID-19 management response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's on Wednesday said that the wearing of masks would no longer be mandatory in the flights and will be only advisable now. The Ministry also informed that the new rules were reviewed in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use masks/face covers. Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements," read an official statement. The statement also highlighted, "consolidated COVID-19 instructions for domestic and international air travel issued for passengers, airport operators and airlines issued vide order dated 10.5.2022 stands modified to that extent."

Earlier on October 20, the Delhi state government announced that no penalty will be levied on people for not wearing face masks in public places in the national capital. The government, however, advised the public to continue wearing masks in crowded public places. The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in a statement said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw the order that made it compulsory for face masks in public and which levied Rs 500 as fine for those found violating the order.

The decision to lift the fine was taken by the Delhi government in its last COVID review meeting based on a dip in Covid cases. "DDMA in its meeting held on September 22, 2022, noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated. And whereas, DDMA has decided that compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30, 2022, and hence, a Fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after September 30, 2022," said a statement by Health and family department of Delhi government.

Back in April, the DDMA re-imposed the fine for not wearing face masks in public places.The notification came days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting over the emergence of the new Omicron variant. (ANI)

