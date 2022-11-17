U.S. Iran-related sanctions target oil & gas companies -Treasury website
The United States targeted oil and gas companies in its latest round of Iran-related sanctions, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Thursday.
The sanctions target 13 companies in a range of countries, including China and the United Arab Emirates.
