Left Menu

Fire breaks out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a fire broke out in SSKM hospital in Kolkata, said fire officials.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:48 IST
Fire breaks out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata
Visual from the hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said fire officials.

Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot, added the fire officials. The fire broke out in the CT scan machine, and an audit is being done.

"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022