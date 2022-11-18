Fire breaks out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata

A fire broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said fire officials.

Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot, added the fire officials. The fire broke out in the CT scan machine, and an audit is being done.

"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas told ANI. (ANI)

