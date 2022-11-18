APEC ministers: there were other views, different assessments of Ukraine War
Updated: 18-11-2022 16:29 IST
Ministers of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group in a in a joint statement on Friday said some members condemned the war in Ukraine, and also pledged to keep supply chains and markets open.
"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the statement read, adding that APEC was not the forum to resolve security issues.
The statement issued at a summit of leaders of the bloc of 21 Asia-Pacific countries in Bangkok echoed one issued at the G20 a few days earlier in Bali, Indonesia.
