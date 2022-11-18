Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray flays Maharashtra government over stalled, cancelled projects

Aaditya Thackeray slammed Maharashtra govt over stalled, cancelled projects in state land questioned the role of BMC.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:40 IST
Aaditya Thackeray flays Maharashtra government over stalled, cancelled projects
Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday attacked the Maharashtra government over stalled and cancelled projects under the state government and questioned the role of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While talking to ANI, Thackeray called the projects that were cancelled by the Ministry of tourism "childish".

"The projects cancelled by the Ministry of Tourism are childish. We had made a plan for the development of the temple to the fort, but this government cancelled it. They have fear in their mind that's why we are being attacked. We don't know who is running BMC," he said. The former Maharashtra Minister also raised the issue of women's security and women empowerment in the state.

"In Aurangabad district, a girl saved her life by jumping from an auto. Abdul Sattar, the Minister of the same area said bad words about Supriya Sule and did not apologize. There is no woman Minister in this govt. I can never understand the seriousness of this," he further said. Earlier, Thackeray had attacked the Maharashtra government over mega projects not coming to the state.

He criticised the government after the Vedant Foxconn project was transferred from the state and when the Tata Airbus project came up for manufacturing C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force in Gujarat. (ANI)

