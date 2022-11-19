Left Menu

J-K: 3 soldiers make supreme sacrifice in Kupwara

As per the officials, a routine link patrol was undertaken on the night of November 17-18 in the Machhal sector. During the patrol, Gunner Souvik Hazra complained of breathing difficulty. After an initial assessment, it was planned to evacuate him to the nearest post. During the move to the nearest post, the tail of the patrol party came under a massive snow slide. A search and rescue was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post also moved to undertake the operation.

The defence officials said that in the meanwhile, the medical condition of Gunner Souvik Hazra, who was diagnosed with hypothermia, started deteriorating. An air evacuation request was raised at about 10.30 AM and he was evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara. The braveheart later succumbed to his medical condition at the Military Hospital. The search party at the snow slide site located Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar. He was moved to the nearby post and further evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara at about 2.30 PM by helicopter. The braveheart, however, succumbed to his medical condition at the Military Hospital. Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was however still missing.

Meanwhile, a specialised rescue team and Avalanche rescue dog from Z Gali were airlifted and immediately inducted to locate the missing individual. After an extensive search, Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was recovered at around 4.30 PM and was air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara. The braveheart also could not be revived and succumbed to his medical condition. As per defence officials, Late Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was forty-one years old and joined Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil, Dhule District in Maharashtra. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar was twenty-two years old and joined Army in 2018. He belonged to Village Sajwantgarh, Post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, District Nagaur in Rajasthan. The braveheart is survived by his mother, informed officials. Gunner Souvik Hazra was twenty-two years old and joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Bengal. The braveheart is survived by his uncle, informed officials.

The mortal remains of the three bravehearts will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they will be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being. (ANI)

