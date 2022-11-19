Left Menu

Three leaders of Owaisi-led AIMIM booked after court order for "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans

A few months ago, several AIMIM leaders come out openly and allegedly raised "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans in the Hyderabad's old city after suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh had allegedly made derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 16:21 IST
Three leaders of Owaisi-led AIMIM booked after court order for "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a court order, Telangana Police booked three leaders of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for raising threatening slogans in Hyderabad's old city. A case under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Communal Violence Act has been registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders Nasreen Sultana, Mir Sardar Ali and Zaffar Khan at Neredmet police station.

A few months ago, several AIMIM leaders come out openly and allegedly raised "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans in Hyderabad's old city after suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh had allegedly made derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed. Subsequently, a person approached Malkajgiri court praying to take appropriate action against the AIMIM leaders for raising threatening slogans.

After hearing the matter, the court ordered the police to register a case against AIMIM leaders who had raised "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans. Subsequently, Neredmet police registered an FIR against AIMIM corporator Nasreen Sultana, Zaffar Khan and Mir Sardar Ali under sections 153-A, 506, 509 of IPC and section 19 of prevention of communal violence Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022