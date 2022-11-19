Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Britain's Sunak visits Ukraine

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones. FUNERAL IN POLAND

* One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. * The man who was buried had worked hard to shelter Ukrainian refugees in the early days of the war, including in a building meters away from where he died, locals said.

A JOYOUS TRAIN RIDE * Jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train for the first time in more than eight months as residents of the newly liberated southern city greeted them on the platform with flowers and national flags.

MISSILE STRIKES * Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

* Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said. * Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the Ukrainian government said on Friday, and authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid as winter sets in.

* Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* Peace in Ukraine will only be possible if the country's 1991 borders are restored, a senior aide to Zelenskiy said. * U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said failure to help Ukraine secure its own future could lead to a "world of tyranny and turmoil," in a speech that sought to lay out the stakes in the war for the international community.

* Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. ALLEGATIONS OF ABUSE

* Hundreds of people were detained or went missing in Ukraine's Kherson region while it was under Russian control, and dozens may have been tortured, Yale University researchers have concluded in a report backed by the U.S. State Department. Russia has denied its forces have committed abuses. * Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has vowed to investigate any alleged abuses by its forces. (Compiled by Simon Cameron-Moore and Frances Kerry)

