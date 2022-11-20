Russia says Ukraine shelled power lines supplying Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine fired shells at power lines supplying Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russian news agency reported.
The defence ministry was quoted as saying that damage at nuclear plant will be investigated by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
