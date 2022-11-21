Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the group's delegates.
An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+'s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said.
