UP: State to present supplementary budget for 2022-23 on December 5

The state Assembly will commence on December 5 for three days, the agenda of which is yet to be finalised, according to sources.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government will present its supplementary budget for the current financial year 2022-23 on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly on December 5, informed sources on Tuesday. According to sources, the State Assembly will commence on December 5 for three days, the agenda of which is yet to be finalised.

"A number of schemes are likely to be announced through the budget. The supplementary budget will be discussed on December 6. Some bills will be passed along with the budget on December 7," the sources said. "The budget will be brought for Global Investors Summit, tablet smartphone distribution and other items," the sources added.

This will be the third session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The winter session will be a short session. The Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House is likely to be held next week to decide the agenda and the number of sittings of the House.

The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 presented its first budget on May 26 after the UP assembly elections concluded on 22 March and the new government took oath in the last week of March. The size of the annual budget for 2022-23 was over Rs 6.15 lakh crore. The size of the 2022-23 budget was 10 per cent more than the Yogi Adityanath government's previous full budget of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore presented in February 2021.

