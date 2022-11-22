J-K: Cache of arms recovered in Bandipora, 2 held
Two persons were apprehended in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, said officials on Tuesday.
Two suspects were apprehended in a joint operation on Tuesday and a huge cache of arms were recovered in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said. Two persons were apprehended in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, said officials on Tuesday.
"On receipt of specific input, the area was cordoned and searches were conducted. 02 suspects were apprehended. 02xAK Rifles and war-like stores recovered," said Army officials. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
