Filmmakers impressed by Bihar Pavilion at Film Bazar in Goa, Bihar Min promises Single Window Clearance of shooting permissions

Bihar's pavilion has created a positive image of Bihar and is attracting the film fraternity across the globe to the state. This was observed as the Minister of Art, Culture and Youth Department in Bihar government, Jitendra Kumar Rai explained the incredible avenues offered by Bihar to the Filmmakers and informed them that the state government is coming up with a New Film Policy that will offer incentives, subsidies to filmmakers across India.

Attending the Bihar Pavilion at Film Bazar on the occasion of the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa and Rai expressed hopes that his participation will boost the film-making industry in Bihar. He also appreciated the Bihar Pavilion put up by the team. Bihar's Pavilion, which became the 'point of curiosity and discussion' at the Film Bazaar of the International Film Festival of India due to its spectacular presentation- was also attended by Additional Secretary of Art Culture and Youth Department in Bihar government IAS Deepak Anand, all the big investors in Film, TV and OTT Platforms like Reliance, Amazon, Netflix, Itop Films, Phantom FX, Zero Gravity Representatives of Technicolor India etc.

The Additional Secretary of Art Culture and Youth Department also met the Senior Vice President (Creative and Production) of Reliance Entertainment Studios Chitra Subramaniam and discussed the filmmaking possibilities and promoting Bihar as an important destination for the same. Impressed by the presentation of Bihar, Chitra Subramaniam expressed her desire to make a web series based on Bihar in the Nawada district and suggested that more and more producers and directors can be attracted to the state if the permissions are expedited and the facilities for film production are improved.

To this, Deepak Anand assured her on the behalf of the Bihar government that soon a Single Window Clearance will be provided for immediate permissions alongwith the security and all possible cooperation and facilities will for promoting filmmaking here in the state. (ANI)

