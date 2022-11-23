Left Menu

Union MoS Bharati Pawar to participate in Third Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in Oman

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar will participate in the 'Third Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance' to be held in Oman's Muscat.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:44 IST
Union MoS Bharati Pawar to participate in Third Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in Oman
Union MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar will participate in the 'Third Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance' to be held in Oman's Muscat. The two days conference is scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25.

"The Union Minister will deliver India's national statement during the opening session of the conference for statements from the heads of the delegation," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said adding that Pawar will also have extensive discussions with other leaders, policymakers, key global experts, representatives from the private sector, civil society, research institutions and multilateral organizations on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is one of the greatest threats to global public health preventing the treatment of bacterial diseases using antibiotics. The conference under the theme 'The AMR Pandemic: From Policy to One Health Action' will enhance international cooperation to tackle AMR and build on the success of the two previous high-level ministerial conferences held in the Netherlands in 2014 and 2019.

The conference is also expected to pave the way for nations to come out with bold and specific political commitments in the 2024 UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on AMR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022