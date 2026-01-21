Gabriel Jesus's Spectacular Comeback Fuels Arsenal's European Triumph

Gabriel Jesus, the Arsenal forward, has quickly regained his form after a long injury setback, making a significant impact in the team's 3-1 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League. His performance was pivotal in ensuring Arsenal's advancement to the knockout stage.

Starting for only the third time this season, Jesus found the net twice in the first half, leading Arsenal to a historic seventh consecutive European victory. This win puts Arsenal in the knockout stage and highlights Jesus's remarkable comeback after his ACL injury last January.

Jesus's dynamic return has been instrumental for Arsenal, which currently tops the Premier League. Coach Mikel Arteta believes Jesus's comeback and Gyokeres's adaptation will enhance the team's capabilities as they aim for Champion League glory and maintain their domestic lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)