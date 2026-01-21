Left Menu

Gabriel Jesus's Spectacular Comeback Fuels Arsenal's European Triumph

Gabriel Jesus made a triumphant return to form, scoring twice in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, securing his team's spot in the knockout stage. This match marked his first start outside domestic cup competitions since recovering from an ACL injury sustained in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 21-01-2026 04:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:53 IST
Gabriel Jesus's Spectacular Comeback Fuels Arsenal's European Triumph
Gabriel Jesus
  • Country:
  • Italy

Gabriel Jesus, the Arsenal forward, has quickly regained his form after a long injury setback, making a significant impact in the team's 3-1 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League. His performance was pivotal in ensuring Arsenal's advancement to the knockout stage.

Starting for only the third time this season, Jesus found the net twice in the first half, leading Arsenal to a historic seventh consecutive European victory. This win puts Arsenal in the knockout stage and highlights Jesus's remarkable comeback after his ACL injury last January.

Jesus's dynamic return has been instrumental for Arsenal, which currently tops the Premier League. Coach Mikel Arteta believes Jesus's comeback and Gyokeres's adaptation will enhance the team's capabilities as they aim for Champion League glory and maintain their domestic lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026