Hungary got exemption from proposed Russian oil price cap, says foreign minister

Hungary got an exemption from a proposed Russian oil price cap, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a briefing in Brussels broadcast on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Szijjarto said that the European Union's current proposal says that oil deliveries though pipelines would be exempt from the price cap, which means it would not affect Hungary if the proposed cap is adopted later.

