Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to invest 2.64 bln riyals in Gulf island

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:54 IST
Saudi Arabia to invest 2.64 bln riyals in Gulf island
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia will invest 2.64 billion riyals ($702.6 million) in its Tarout Island in the Gulf, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Development of the 32 sq km island inhabited by 120,000 will focus on its tourism, heritage and environmental advantages, SPA said. ($1 = 3.7573 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022