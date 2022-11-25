Left Menu

Looking into out of context use of small clips of court proceedings on social media: CJI Chandrachud

The court was dealing with a plea seeking proper implementation of the live streaming process across the High Courts.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:50 IST
Looking into out of context use of small clips of court proceedings on social media: CJI Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said that they are looking into small clips of the court proceedings that are taken out without context and put on social media platforms. "These 10 seconds clips etc often are without context. We are looking into it," CJI DY Chandrachud said.

The CJI said he has to maintain the sanctity of the institution of judiciary and noted that the copyright of live-streaming of court proceedings is with the Supreme court. The court was dealing with a plea seeking proper implementation of the live streaming process across the High Courts.

The top court asked its Registry to examine the suggestion made by Senior Advocate Indira Jaising to include links of video conference hearings in the cause list. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising apprised the bench that her junior has drawn her attention to small clips of hearings put on Instagram without context. She urged the court that there is a need of copyright rules and some monitoring of social media.

During the hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud said they had formed a committee of a few HC judges as part of the e-committee project to develop live streaming across all high courts. The top court also said that they are engaging the services of a consultant to create their own platform for livestreaming and currently the top court is using the NIC platform for live broadcasting of Constitution bench matters and High Courts are currently using YouTube.

The top court also said that they are going to put out an expression of interest and engage an agency to set up the judicial infrastructure to live-stream court proceedings. The court has listed the matter for further hearing in January 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022