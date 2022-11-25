Congress was in power for many years, did not give benefit of PESA Act to tribals: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Congress government was in power for many years, "but it did not provide" the benefit of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act to the tribal population. "Today I have come to teach about the PESA Act, not to give a speech," Chouhan said addressing the PESA Awareness Conference organised at Shahpura in Dindori district on Friday.

"The PESA act is not against anyone, it does not harm anyone, it's is for everyone's benefit. Today I have come to give the right to land, water and forest. Patwari and forest guard will bring the land map, copy of Khasra and copy of B-1 every year and read it to the villagers. If any irregularities are found, the gram sabha will rectify," he said. "Strict action will be taken against the wrongdoer. The land acquisition of villagers for any work cannot be done without the permission of the Gram Sabha. Besides, the Gram Sabha will decide whether the mines of ballast, stones sand and other minerals are to be auctioned or not," he added.

The Chief Minister said the Gram Sabha will have the right to manage the ponds of the village, fish farming, singhara production in it and villagers will have the rights to income received. "Irrigation ponds and dams up to 100 acres will be managed by the Gram Sabha. The gram sabha will have the right to collect and sell forest produce like harr, bahera, awla, gum, karanj etc. It will also be able to determine their prices. The income of forest produce will also be collected by the Gram Sabha. Tribal population will now have the right to pluck and sell tendu leaves. The income will also credited to their account. By December 15, the gram sabha should decide whether it will collect tendu leaves this year or not," Chouhan added.

CM Chouhan also said that the Gram Sabha would decide what to do with the money that received in a year in the panchayat. "Besides, the gram sabha would decide whether a new liquor shop to open in the village or not." Madhya Pradesh had notified its PESA Rules on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas earlier this month.

The PESA Act seeks to empower the Gram Sabhas to take decision on the rules and regulations with regard to all natural resources in the forest areas. The PESA Act seeks to give more constitutional rights to the tribal people to reap the benefits of natural resources from the forest areas where they live. (ANI)

