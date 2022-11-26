Left Menu

Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta visits Siachen Glacier, reviews winter preparedness

Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lieutenant General A Sengupta visited the forward areas of Siachen Glacier and carried out a review of the winter preparedness and operational readiness, Indian Army officials said on Saturday.

Fire & Fury Corps commander Lt Gen A Sengupta visited the forward areas of SiachenGlacier
Fire and Fury Corps Commander also expressed satisfaction with the high state of morale and motivation of the troops.

"GOC Fire & Fury Corps visited the forward areas of Siachen Glacier and carried out a review of the winter preparedness and operational readiness. He expressed satisfaction on the high state of morale and motivation of the troops," Fire and Fury Corps said in a tweet. The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984.

More than 2,000 soldiers people have died in this inhospitable terrain, mostly due to weather extremes and the natural hazards of mountain warfare as the region is at a height of over 6,000 metres (20,000 ft). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

