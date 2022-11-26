Left Menu

NCW demands prompt arrest of accused in rape of deaf-mute girl in Rajasthan

The matter pertains to November 24 when a deaf and mute 20-year-old girl was raped in Dhorimana village in Barmer district. The victim's medical examination was conducted, informed the police officials on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:53 IST
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday took cognizance after a deaf and mute 20-year-old girl was raped in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The matter pertains to November 24 when a deaf and mute 20-year-old girl was raped in Dhorimana village in Barmer district. The victim's medical examination was conducted, informed the police officials on Saturday.

"Four teams were formed to nab the accused. Other teams were also called," said Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Rajasthan DGP to arrest all the accused promptly.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Rajasthan to arrest all the accused promptly and to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter," read the tweet from NCW's official handle. The Commission has also sought free of cost medical treatment for the victim.

"The Commission has also sought free of cost medical treatment for the victim. Action taken along with the copy of FIR must be intimated to the Commission within 2 days," read the tweet from NCW's official handle. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

